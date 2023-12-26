Maryland's MVA Revamp: Online services slash wait times

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration knows it doesn't have the best reputation for efficient customer service.

“Sometimes I've been here for seems like days, and sometimes I've been here for like 20 minutes,” said Eric Ridgeway, who recently visited the MVA to renew his license.

But Maryland Department of Transportation MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer's goal is to change that, so much so, they include it on their homepage. Under "premier customer service," the agency says it's changing the perception of the motor vehicle administration one customer at a time.

“You know, if we look at 10 years ago, our wait time goal was 40 minutes. Forty minutes for a wait time goal, not even close to where we are today. Obviously, a much different experience,” said Nizer.

According to data provided by MDOT MVA, average wait times statewide are down from 14 minutes in Fiscal Year 2021 to 7 minutes in Fiscal Year 2023 to just 4 minutes in the first 5 months of Fiscal Year 2024.

Customers served at branch locations have also significantly decreased from over 2 million in 2021 to 1.6 million customers in 2023, a 20 percent reduction.

Nizer said they saw more demand around COVID due to renewal extensions, but they’re also seeing fewer people in-person because of the services now available online after they deployed their $80 million dollar IT modernization project in July 2020 called Customer Connect.

“We now have 60 different transactions that are available for customers to do electronically,” Nizer added.

These include renewing your driver’s license, getting a replacement, paying fees or fines, renewing your registration, and ordering new plates.

“One of the things, like a handicap placard, you know, in that case, somebody is probably less than mobile, they're having some challenges, you can actually do that at home. Your doctor can certify it electronically, [you] never have to visit a branch office,” said Nizer.

To access these online services, customer’s need to create a myMVA account.

“Our number of alternative services has increased to 75 percent. So, 75 percent of our transactions are now done outside of the branch office, post-COVID and implementation of Customer Connect,” Nizer said.

And she expects wait times will keep declining as more customers enroll in myMVA.

Of the more than 5 million Maryland drivers and ID card holders, 26 percent have set-up accounts, but there are some who prefer the face-to-face interaction.

“I don't fool with that. I'm from the older generation. We do everything on paper, hard copy,” Daniel Van Allen told WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

Sofastaii met Van Allen at the Glen Burnie MVA while he was waiting for his partner to renew her license.

“She made an appointment, and was able to walk right up to the window and I went in and she's there being waited on already,” Van Allen said.

Carl Johnson also experienced a minimal wait renewing his license at the MVA kiosk.

“They will mail my hard copy to my mailing address, but this will keep me covered for driving for like a month,” said Johnson.

“And how long did it take you?” Sofastaii asked.

“About 15 minutes, if that,” said Johnson.

“What did you think about the whole experience?” Sofastaii asked.

“I love it! I thought I was going to be here for a minute,” Johnson responded.

And we spoke with Ridgeway before and after his appointment to renew his license. “You didn't hear any yelling and arguing like usually, and everything was good. Nobody went crazy in there, so I think they're doing great,” he said.

