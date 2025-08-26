Maryland arts teachers say they’re owed thousands in backpay from last school year

BALTIMORE — As the new school year begins, several arts educators say they're still waiting on payments from the previous school year, with some facing eviction and financial hardship.

The teachers worked as contractors for Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Center (LTYC), a nonprofit that provides arts programming to local school districts and other youth groups. They said the payment delays started last December, and many are now owed thousands of dollars for their services from May and June.

"You know, I work really, really hard, and I love dancing, but I also have my own family to take care of. My three-year-old son, he relies on me," said Jermaine Melvin, a dance instructor.

"I've received an intent to evict notification, my credit score has dropped 200 points, and I have ran the risk of having my car repossessed," said Camrie Hilton, the former program administrator.

Despite the financial hardship, many teachers continued working through the end of the school year.

"I didn't have gas money some days, didn't have lunch money a lot of days. Didn't have bill money, no days. But I still made an effort to go, because I knew they needed me there and those are my kids," said Cedric Benning, a media arts teacher at Booker T. Washington Middle School in Baltimore.

Dr. Dermell Brunson, founder and president of LTYC, acknowledged that contractors are still owed for May and June but said his organization is waiting on payments from partners.

"We're still shoring up final payments from several partners across the board from last school year, last fiscal year's work," Brunson said.

He agreed to sit down with WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii to discuss the difficulties he says non-profits are facing right now as federal funding sources dry up.

"Our accounting records are showing close to about $350,000 still outstanding, combined from several partners," said Brunson.

LTYC provides arts programming in Greater Baltimore, the D.C. metro area and parts of Virginia. WMAR-2 News reached out to several LTYC partners to confirm the status of any outstanding balances. Their responses are below.

Baltimore City Schools

"As of August 14, 2025, City Schools has unpaid invoices from LTYC totaling $31,266. The primary reason these invoices haven't been paid is LTYC performing services beyond the amount authorized in the purchase order, which is not compliant with our procurement procedures. ... To date, City Schools has issued payments totaling more than $605,000. We remain in communication with LTYC to address any existing payment issues related to incomplete or unsupported invoices. LTYC served 13 schools during SY2024-2025," wrote a City Schools spokesperson.

They added: "To be clear, any failure on the part of LTYC to pay their employees is solely the responsibility of LTYC. Any inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to the organization's president and founder, Dr. Dermell Brunson."

Baltimore County Public Schools

Leaders of Tomorrow's Youth Center, Inc., is an approved BCPS vendor that provides student mentoring and out-of-school arts programs. Payment times are currently 4-6 weeks from the receipt of an approved invoice.

The Y in Central Maryland and Anne Arundel County Public Schools have no outstanding invoices.

Family League of Baltimore

"LTYC's fourth quarter reimbursement for fiscal year 2025 remains outstanding ... the total amount for the fourth-quarter reimbursement is $37,396.29," according to a spokesperson. "It is important to note that LTYC is currently operating under a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) that was issued on May 8, 2025, and executed on May 10, 2025. This CAP was implemented to address ongoing operational issues identified in their fiscal year 2024 Partner Support Plan, including concerns around timely report submissions."

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Education

"In response to your inquiry, the Office of Out of School Time and Youth Outcomes provided grant funding to LTYC in FY24 - year 1 of a 3 year grant cycle - for Year-Round Out of School Time programming. The organization received a notice of grant termination due to non-compliance on May 7, 2025 after failing to resolve issues identified in written notices," wrote a spokesperson. "LTYC received a total of $114K for the 2024-2025 school year."

"Our organization is not currently built to handle as we've explained to our staff multiple times, we can't go 60-90 days and not get paid," Brunson said.

Brunson added that compliance issues stem from not submitting reports to funders on time.

"Doesn't it come down to you to effectively manage the funds that you do have in order to pay the educators for the work that they've done?" asked WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

"Absolutely, you know, it is on me to make the decisions that allow us to be able to pivot, which we've been doing for close to two decades," Brunson replied.

Brunson said he's also frustrated but blames outdated payment systems for the delays.

"When will we get it? Well, we don't know either. All we can do is wait till the money gets to us and then we can issue it out the correct way to those who've earned it," Brunson said.

According to an August 15 memo provided to WMAR-2 News, LTYC expected the rest of payments from partners by August 25. However, teachers still don't have a date for when they'll receive their money.

Brunson said payments have been made through April and emphasized that "delay is not denial."

