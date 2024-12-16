Lottery scams on the rise: Don't fall for false wins during the holiday season

BALTIMORE — Year-round, and especially now, it'd be nice to hit the jackpot. And scammers are banking on you believing you won the lottery or a sweepstakes, so you don't question their demands for money and personal data.

“I looked at it and was like, wow, I’m a winner,” said Thomas Johnson, who received a check for $450,000 and a congratulatory letter.

But as he read through it, he realized something was off.

“They were going to tell you just pay the taxes with your debit or credit card or American Express, and then, of course, they got you,” said Johnson.

Karen Morgan, Executive Council member and lead fraud volunteer with AARP Maryland, warns you should never pay for winnings.

“No legitimate contest that legally operates in this country can require you to pay anything to win, and if it's taxes, it comes out of the supposed winnings before you ever see a dime,” said Morgan.

Maryland Lottery sent WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii a copy of a fake letter recently making the rounds.

The winner was told they were randomly selected from people who pay their utility bills on time, and they can claim their $7 million in winnings after paying the remaining fees of $4,000, which is change in comparison to the payout.

“These criminals are reaching thousands of people at a time, they only need to get one person to say yes,” Morgan said.

Lottery and sweepstakes scams made the top 3 frauds reported to the Federal Trade Commission last year. Consumers say they lost over $338 million.

Publishers Clearing House is also aware of fraudsters using their name and have posted alerts all over their website.

“We don’t call ahead, we don’t tell people ahead of time, we don’t send a letter ahead of time, we show up with our big check, with our champagne and flowers to surprise our winners,” said Chris Irving, Vice President of Consumer & Legal Affairs with Publishers Clearing House.

And the biggest red flag is if you're told you won a contest you never entered.

“Was this a call out of the blue? Why did that happen? How did this lottery even get your telephone number? These are things you can think about if you step away long enough to let your logic sort of control the situation instead of your emotions,” said Morgan.

Publishers Clearing House and Maryland Lottery said they will reach out to winners of smaller prizes by certified mail, email, or phone, but keep in mind, they'll never ask you to pay money to claim prizes.

There have been several arrests in these schemes, including earlier this year. Two brothers from Maryland were accused of stealing more than $3.5 million over three years in a lottery scheme.

Maryland Lottery provided additional information regarding these scams, including other red flags:

