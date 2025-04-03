Honda drivers fall victim to airbag thefts and are left waiting for replacement parts

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are seeing an increase in airbag thefts. It’s a crime that surfaces every so often and impacts some cars more than others.

Increased recalls and backordered replacement parts have driven demand for airbags, and when there’s a shortage, there are thieves who will get their supply right off the streets.

“The coins were all still there. None of my things were moved around, so it was very obvious that they were going in to do a job, and that's what they did,” said Abby Isaacs, a recent victim of airbag theft and former WMAR-2 News Reporter.

Isaacs had the airbag stolen from her Honda CR-V just last Wednesday in Highlandtown. “There were two other Honda CR-Vs that were hit on my block. One of them also had their airbag stolen, and the other one was just broken into. And it doesn't appear that anything was stolen,” she explained.

Isaacs called her insurance company, a tow truck, and then she received more bad news at the repair shop

“And [the manager] said, I just want to be honest -- we're seeing a rising trend in Honda's being hit, and they had a current customer who had been waiting a month for an airbag already, and so she kind of was just preparing me for what could be an inevitably long time,” Isaacs recalled.

“The market for airbags is very high due to collisions, combined with the Takata airbag recalls, and that sort of thing,” said Ben Perricone, Territory Manager for the Approved Auto Repair program at AAA Mid-Atlantic/Club Alliance. The growing demand is particularly pronounced for Honda vehicles.

Howard County police released body cam footage from an incident last summer in which officers stopped a driver in a stolen car who possessed 31 stolen airbags, all sourced from Hondas. A police spokesperson noted that these cars are targeted more frequently because of their popularity, making stolen airbags easy to sell at chop shops and unlicensed repair facilities.

“Airbags on the black market can bring anywhere from $50 to $200,” said Perricone. “Then you're charging that customer whatever the going retail rate is, so you have the opportunity to make a bit more money.”

But it comes at the expense of the driver, who may unknowingly have their damaged airbag replaced with a stolen one.

“Are you buying an air bag, a used air bag that is part of that recall? Are you replacing your stolen air bag with a unit that may have a potential problem?” Perricone asked. He emphasized the importance of asking repair shops for invoices that confirm the legitimacy of the airbag.

“Look for the receipt. There will always be a trail. If it's a good component, a quality component, a legal component, there will be a paper trail. So ask to see the paper trail. Ask to see the invoices,” Perricone told WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

“And if they can't provide that, is that a red flag?” asked Sofastaii. “That's a big red flag,” Perricone replied.

Perricone also cautioned against seeking cheaper airbag options online.

“I thought I was just going to be able to find one like, second-hand or something. And then they were like, no, that's extremely dangerous,” said Isaacs.

“All the components are important; the airbag is one of the most critical. Are you willing to put you or your family's life at risk for a couple hundred dollars?” Perricone asked.

When discussing potential preventive measures, Perricone noted that while steering wheel locks could deter thieves, experienced ones can easily disable them. However, it may be enough of a deterrent that they move on to someone else’s car.

Drivers are also advised to park in well-lit areas, ensure their cars are locked, and activate any available alarms.

Since the beginning of 2023, Baltimore City has reported 372 airbag thefts, with 136 thefts recorded in 2024 and 58 so far in 2025. A police spokesperson confirmed an uptick in thefts specifically within the Southeastern District.

In Howard County, police have recorded 566 airbag theft incidents since 2023, including 206 in 2023, 296 in 2024, and 64 so far in 2025.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii reached out to Honda’s corporate headquarters for information regarding backordered airbags. In an email, a spokesperson replied: