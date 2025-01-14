Hidden savings: The cost difference between shopping online and in-store at Target

BALTIMORE — Shoppers may be surprised to learn that items from the same store could cost more depending on where you shop. At Target, WMAR-2 News found the difference between online and in-store prices could be a few dollars to over a $100.

“I’m not surprised by it. It is, I think, rapidly becoming the industry norm,” said Marie Yeh, associate professor of marketing at Loyola University Maryland.

Yeh added that retailers will use dynamic pricing online.

“They can adjust the prices as demand changes, as inventory changes, as competitor pricing changes, they can lower the price, they can increase the price, and it actually helps them maximize their revenue,” Yeh added.

However, changing prices in store isn't as simple. Yeh believes retailers may consider electronic pricing in the future, but in the meantime, WMAR-2 News wanted to see if there were noticeable price differences for the same items available online and in-store.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii looked at items discounted on Target.com that were also available for pick-up at a local store then went to the store to check the price there.

Out of the 10 items selected, five were cheaper online, four had the same deal in store, and one item was cheaper in store.

The savings were a difference of $8 or $9 dollars for kids toys, $15 dollars for workout equipment, and on bigger items like vacuums and TVs, the savings were significant. We found a $130 price difference for a Dyson V8, and a $100 difference for a 75-inch TCL TV.

Target informs shoppers online that prices may occasionally differ between stores and Target.com. In an email, a Target spokesperson said this is based on several factors like inventory levels, local promotions and more.

“When you stock products in a store, it does cost more money, right? Because you actually have to physically stock it. So, you have to have the staff to bring it in, put it on the shelf, someone to check you out. There are the overhead costs of having the brick and mortar store,” said Yeh.

On their website, Target says it will match online prices through their price match guarantee, but it’s on the customer to find the lower price.

“It is more of a burden to the consumer to have to go through those hoops to just kind of check on pricing, but sometimes that's just what needs to be done,” Yeh recommends.

And it goes both ways. WMAR-2 News looked at the Cricut Explore 3 that retails for $299. Online it cost $229, but in store, customers would be charged $199, and additional $30 in savings.

Several customers have reported issues with Target’s price match guarantee and local stores not honoring the online price. Sofastaii was told by a store associate that the TV couldn't be price matched because it was already on sale $20, but not the $100 online discount.

A Target spokesperson said if shoppers run into any issues, they should connect with the guest relations team online at Target.com/ContactUs or by phone at 1-800-440-0680. For more information on Target's Price Match Guarantee, click here.

There are several ways to track prices at Target and other online retailers. Shoppers can download Target’s app and sign up for Target Circle to get notifications of price drops and special offers.

In addition, there are price tracking tools.



Honey: This browser extension tracks price changes for items across various websites, including Target.

Rakuten: It offers cashback rewards and sometimes tracks price changes.

CamelCamelCamel (or other price trackers): While primarily for Amazon, some third-party price trackers also track Target prices. You’ll need to manually search for the item URL.

Google Shopping: Lets you track the prices of items across multiple retailers, including Target. You can set up notifications when the price drops.

And third-party apps can help shoppers set up deal alerts and monitor prices at different retailers.