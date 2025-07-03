Help for high utility bills: Two relief programs now available for BGE customers

BALTIMORE — BGE customers facing high utility bills could soon receive relief through two new assistance programs: $200 million in credits authorized by the Next Generation Energy Act and a $15 million Customer Relief Fund offering up to $750 for qualified households with overdue balances.

For most customers, these credits will be modest, but for qualifying households struggling with past due balances, the assistance could provide significant relief.

High demand for bill help created website errors when the BGE Customer Relief Fund application opened on Tuesday. United Way of Central Maryland, the non-profit organization assisting with the disbursement of these funds, has since fixed these technical issues, but the overwhelming response highlights just how many customers are struggling to pay their utility bills.

"We saw a huge uproar in constituent complaints," said People's Counsel David Lapp, who heads the independent agency protecting residential utility customers.

In response to pressure from customers receiving higher bills, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Next Generation Energy Act, which authorizes $200 million in refunds for BGE customers.

"There's two credits, one that will come at the end of the summer and another that will come next winter," Lapp explained.

All active customers are eligible for these credits if they:



Have an active electric account as of June 1, 2025

Recorded electricity usage during the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025

Remain an active account holder during the billing period in which the credit is applied

The refund is based on usage, with higher-usage customers seeing larger credits. The average estimated refund is approximately $80 total across both credits.

"It is helpful for those customers who benefit, but it's not much compared to the money that they're extracting from Maryland customers," Lapp noted.

Tamla Olivier, President and CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric, acknowledged customers' frustrations.

"We get it. Our name is on the bill, and people are frustrated. I get the frustration. We're frustrated, and we want to be able to do more for our customers both shorter term and longer term," Olivier said.

As a shorter-term solution, BGE has launched the $15 million Customer Relief Fund.

"They can get anywhere from $250 all the way up to $750 to help with their energy bill," Olivier explained.

The fund offers a one-time credit based on income and requires customers to have a past due balance of at least $250 that is 60 days or more overdue. BGE has received more than 20,000 applications, as of Wednesday afternoon. Click here for more information on the eligibility requirements and to apply.

As for a longer-term solution, that's a more complex problem.

According to Olivier, part of the issue is Maryland's energy supply gap: "Right now, the state of Maryland only produces about 60 percent of the energy that we leverage across the state, so that leaves a 40 percent gap. High demand, low supply, and we are getting that energy from the competitive market. And so, when there is high demand and low supply, competitive market drives the pricing up."

However, Lapp points to distribution rate increases as the primary driver of higher bills, with additional hikes planned through 2026. These increases were approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, the state regulator of public utilities.

"Utilities have a lot of information, and it's a challenge when they come in and they assert what they need to spend," Lapp said.

Olivier defended BGE's spending decisions: "We actually go through a process of prioritizing what is the oldest infrastructure we have on the system. What is the oldest infrastructure that could create safety issues and concerns, and that is what we submit to the PSC."

Both Lapp and Olivier agree that usage has a significant impact on bills—something consumers can control.

"What types of light bulbs are you using? Do you have various things plugged in all day, every day? What time are you washing your clothes? Are you doing it at the part of the day where the megawatt hour charge and pricing is at the highest, or we say, do it at the tails where it's the lowest?" Olivier suggested.

Customers don't need to take any action to receive the Legislative Energy Relief Refund. However, the BGE Customer Relief Fund requires an application, and the program operates on a first-come, first-served basis until the $15 million is exhausted. BGE says customers can expect to see credits within 8 weeks of approval. To apply, click here.

Customers can visit bge.com/heretohelp for more ways to manage their bill, use energy more efficiently, or access energy assistance. This includes:

