GM fixing nearly 600K recalled vehicles in phases, 5 percent remedied so far

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nearly 600,000 GM vehicles have been under recall since April for potential engine failure that could cause vehicles to lose power while driving, but some owners have been unable to schedule needed repairs.

A Centreville driver and his fiancée purchased a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 in August 2023 for approximately $75,000. With fewer than 10,000 miles on it, the truck has been parked since mid-June after they received a recall notice in the mail.

"These vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure. If the engine fails during operation, the vehicle will lose propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash," the recall notice states.

"I don't feel comfortable with Lisa being behind the wheel of a truck that could cause a crash," said Davis, whose fiancée owns the recalled truck.

Davis was also informed by their insurance company that if they continued driving the vehicle with an open recall and crashed, the insurer might deny the claim. They tried contacting their dealership to schedule the repair, but hit a roadblock.

"When we called and they asked for her VIN, we were told that they were awaiting guidance from GM, and there was nothing they could do," said Davis.

After calling GM and another dealership, Davis found no answers. "Nobody knows the time frame. So what do you do? I mean, really, it's just you're stuck," Davis said.

GM submitted the recall in April for 597,630 SUVs and trucks with 6.2-liter V8 engines. The affected vehicles include 2021 to 2024 models of Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon, and GMC Yukon XL.

The company's investigation identified 28,102 field complaints or incidents in the U.S. potentially related to engine failure, of which 14,332 lost propulsion. GM also identified 12 potentially related crashes and 12 potentially related injuries.

According to GM, an engine teardown analysis identified two primary root causes, "both of which are attributable to supplier manufacturing and quality issues: (1) rod-bearing damage from sediment on connecting rods and crankshaft-oil galleries; and (2) out of specification crankshaft dimensions and surface finish."

WMAR-2 News brought Davis's concerns to GM. A spokesperson explained they're taking a phased approach with customer notifications rolling out from June through November to prevent dealerships from being overwhelmed while navigating ongoing supply chain issues.

How do they determine who gets fixed first? According to GM, it's based on their knowledge of the issue and potential risks to the customer.

"You're making the payments, but you can't use it, so it just sits in your driveway," Davis said.

GM stated they're not recommending owners of affected vehicles take any interim precautions. "Drivers may be alerted to an issue with their engine prior to failure either from knocking, banging, or other unusual engine noises or from illumination of the check engine light, or both. Drivers may also experience a no-start condition or notice engine hesitation, high RPMs, abnormal shifting or reduced propulsion prior to engine failure. The condition has no impact on braking operation and does not cause an abrupt vehicle stop, allowing the driver to coast down and maneuver safely to the side of the road," a GM spokesperson wrote in an email to WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

"You're going to coast? No, you're not going to coast," Davis said. "Could you imagine the panic that that would cause if your truck just stopped and you're just coasting? I mean, right away you're panicking."

According to a July 15 report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 32,037 of the nearly 600,000 recalled vehicles—just 5 percent—have been remedied so far.

When your vehicle is called for repairs, the first step is an inspection. If necessary, the engine would be repaired or replaced. For vehicles that pass inspection, the fix involves higher viscosity oil, a new oil fill cap, filter replacement, and an owner's manual insert.

GM is also offering additional warranty coverage for this condition for 10 years or until the vehicle reaches 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

NHTSA recommends owners follow instructions from GM and their dealership or call GM’s customer service line at 800-462-8782 with questions. They added that federal law prohibits the sale of new vehicles with open recalls.

According to the Maryland Vehicle Administration, neither federal nor state law requires dealers to disclose open recalls during the sale of used vehicles. To check for open recalls, the MVA encourages customers to visit NHTSA.gov/recalls. In addition, the MVA will notify customers of any open vehicle recalls on their registration renewal notices.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.