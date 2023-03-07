Families search for ways to stretch SNAP benefits following major reduction

BALTIMORE — Families receiving federal food assistance saw a major reduction in their benefits at the start of the month. A pandemic-era program that gave them a boost for the last three years has ended. Many people are now trying to figure out how they'll get by with just a few dollars.

Seniors and single parents have contacted WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii after learning the $280 they were allotted for groceries per month has dropped to just $23.

This impacts nearly 1 in 10 Marylanders with SNAP recipients receiving on average $170 less per month, according to the Maryland Department of Human Services.

“Nothing can make up for this amount of money. There are things you can do to help,” said Michael J. Wilson, the director of Maryland Hunger Solutions.

Wilson said the first step is applying for SNAP benefits, if you don’t already receive them. If you do, see if you qualify for more.

“If they have to redo an application so they’re listing all of their expenses so they can get as much as they can possibly get under the rules,” said Wilson.

SNAP recipients may also qualify for the Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC), which supplements food budgets of low-income pregnant woman and women with children up to the age of 5.

Food banks and food pantries can help families struggling to afford food.

And Wilson suggests SNAP recipients utilize free school meals. Households that receive benefits automatically qualify. In Baltimore City, all students are eligible regardless of income.

“These are meals which have diet requirements. They are the healthiest meal that most kids eat throughout the day,” Wilson added.

Shoppers need to be savvy. They can save up SNAP benefits, then buy items in bulk. Use store apps or cash back apps. Look for coupons and discounts. And shop with a list to stay on budget.

There are also ways to double SNAP benefits by shopping at local farmers markets.

“Maryland Market Money is the program in Maryland to double benefits and some of them would double benefits up to $5, which most of us recognize that’s not a significant benefit. Some markets would be able to double up more to $10 or to $20, or in some places, they would do almost unlimited,” said Wilson.

It depends on the location. The 32nd Street Market in Baltimore is currently matching up to $20 per week. Crossroads Market in Takoma Park will match up to $50 per week. Click here for a full list of farmers markets in Maryland.

SNAP beneficiaries can also save money on other things to maximize money for food. Recipients automatically qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program that gives households a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service plus a one-time $100 discount for certain electronics.

Amazon Prime cut its monthly membership in half for SNAP recipients. And the YMCA also has a discounted program for households based on income.

Wilson knows the next few months aren’t going to be easy.

“There’s no couponing your way out of this challenge. The real question is how do people manage as best they can?” asked Wilson. “We really need to figure out what can Maryland do to help Marylanders experiencing poverty.”

In New Jersey, California, Massachusetts, and D.C., policy makers have proposed increasing the minimum SNAP benefit or providing additional funding for the next several months.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii has sent several requests to Governor Wes Moore’s office asking if he’s considering taking action to help the 600,000 Marylanders receiving benefits. He hasn’t yet responded.

For anyone not impacted by the SNAP reduction, food banks and pantries are seeking donations to handle the increased demand for assistance. Click here to contribute.

Instacart also launched a campaign where online shoppers can donate food items to the Maryland Food Bank while they do their own shopping, as well as discounted memberships for SNAP recipients.