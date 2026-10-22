Empire Towers no longer at risk of further collapse, structural engineers confirm

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Structural engineers have determined Empire Towers in Glen Burnie is no longer at risk of further collapse.

The announcement comes more than three months after unpermitted construction work compromised the building's parking garage, forcing the evacuation of 100 people and leaving dozens of vehicles trapped.

Anne Arundel County confirmed Thursday that emergency stabilization work is complete, following an inspection of the property and a review of structural engineering reports.

In a statement to WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii, building owners confirmed that structural engineers have certified the property is "no longer at risk of further collapse."

The county has since lifted the 150-foot safety perimeter surrounding the property, clearing the way for neighboring businesses to reopen and nearby roads to return to normal operations.

However, Empire Towers and its parking garage remain closed to the public.

Building owners expect another four to six weeks of work to prepare the property so tenants can eventually retrieve their belongings.

While structural engineers have determined the building is no longer at risk of further structural failure, that doesn't mean it's safe for occupancy.

"It is still too early to know when the building can resume full use and occupancy," a spokesperson for Empire Towers told WMAR-2 News.

More permanent repairs aren't expected until next year.

Meanwhile, 41 vehicles remain trapped inside the parking garage, according to Empire Towers. So far, crews have removed 48 vehicles.

Building owners now expect vehicle removal to resume in late November or early December, once contractors complete an exit pathway around the vertical shoring posts installed to stabilize the structure.

READ MORE: Drivers still don’t know condition of cars as 47 vehicles remain trapped at Empire Towers

But not every vehicle may be recoverable.

"The structural engineers believe the majority of the remaining vehicles can be removed," a spokesperson for Empire Towers told WMAR-2 News.

The building owners have not provided a timeline for when all recoverable vehicles could be returned.

In their initial statement, Empire Towers acknowledged the impact on vehicle owners:

"We understand the disruption caused by the loss of use of vehicles over the past three months and remain committed to removing as many vehicles as possible."

Anne Arundel County's investigation into the July 9 incident remains ongoing.

The county is also coordinating the removal of road barricades and adjustments to fencing around the property, with that work expected to be completed by Monday.

For the latest county updates, visit https://www.aacounty.org/empiretowers.