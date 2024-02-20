Critical internet access program to end, leaving 200,000+ Marylanders in limbo

BALTIMORE — A federal program helping more than 200,000 Marylanders afford internet access is ending.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which started in December 2021, is now helping over 22 million households gain access to the internet, but in just a few months, funding for this critical program is expected to run out.

“We like to say that the internet is the conduit through which all information and access to resources flow. So without a home broadband connection, you're talking about gaps for education, employment opportunities, health care is becoming a really big one,” said Sam Musgrave, Project Waves Director with the Digital Harbor Foundation.

According to the 2018 American Community Survey, just over 40 percent of households in Baltimore did not have wireline internet service, such as cable, fiber, or digital subscriber line service. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear how much we rely on internet access. To bridge this digital divide, Congress established the Affordable Connectivity Program.

“It provides a $30 per month subsidy to low-income households across the United States, to defer some of the costs of monthly internet service bills,” said Musgrave.

According to Education SuperHighway, that includes more than 276,649 households in Maryland, 80,784 of which are in Baltimore City, including Lisa Blue.

“You know, I'm on a fixed income, I really need the help,” Blue said.

But she recently learned that benefit could soon be taken away, and worries what she'll have to sacrifice to afford the bare essentials.

“I need every little penny I can get, you know, plus the price of food went up, cost of living went up immensely,” Blue added.

“Congress does have a bill before them right now. It is a bipartisan bill, designed to fund an additional year of the Affordable Connectivity Program, but unfortunately, due to inaction from Congress, that bill has not passed and so right now the program is at risk of running out of funding come April 2024,” Musgrave said.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii asked Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's Office if they have plans to use local funds if Congress fails to act.

A spokesperson said they established the Digital Equity Fund to invest in community-based organizations that help residents address issues of internet connectivity. The deadline for this grant is currently closed.

And Mayor Scott announced the launch of FreeBmoreWiFi, a free public Wi-Fi network at 50 city recreation centers by the end of 2024 and future expansion to senior centers and neighborhoods.

“We believe community Wi-Fi and public Wi-Fi are great solutions for people who are out and about in the community, but we certainly don't expect, you know, an older adult to sit outside of a community center and connect with their physician via telehealth services,” said Musgrave. “It's important for the City of Baltimore, for our elected officials in Baltimore, to hold Comcast and providers like Comcast accountable for not just the price of the service that they're providing, but the quality of the service that they're providing.”

In the meantime, Musgrave recommends program participants contact their service provider right away. Ask them about options and make sure you won't be automatically enrolled into a more expensive program or locked into a contract with cancellation fees.

She also encourages anyone to contact their elected officials to explain the importance of the ACP. Click here to contact your elected officials.

In a statement, Mayor Scott said:

“I’ve frequently referenced the digital divide being one of the central civil rights issues of our time. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has proven to be an essential subsidy for more than 80,000 Baltimore City households—making it possible for many of them to apply for jobs online, access essential city services, and engage in telehealth. Ending the program now would set residents back to pre-pandemic conditions and significantly derail the progress made to address this civil rights issue. My administration absolutely supports immediate extension of continued funding for ACP, and I’ve lent my support and signature to the ACP support letter sent forth to Congress by the African American Mayors Association. This is a program that benefits every single type of American. If it works, why mess with a good thing.”

Cities like Cleveland are also working on launching their own broadband internet service where all residents, regardless of income, would pay $18 a month for internet service.

WMAR-2 News also contacted Governor Moore’s Office. In an email, Carter Elliott, Moore’s Press Secretary, wrote:

“It’s unfortunate that Republicans in Congress are choosing to not fund the Affordable Connectivity Program, an initiative that the Biden-Harris Administration proudly put forward that has provided internet to over 200,000 Marylanders and to over 23 million Americans.



Governor Moore will continue to work with our partners throughout the state to overcome this obstacle that Congressional Republicans have thrust upon everyone.”

When asked if Moore’s office is working on any initiatives similar to Cleveland that wouldn't rely on a federal program, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband responded that they’re exploring options on a more sustainable approach for alternative solutions to assist those that have an ongoing need for assistance.

“Understanding that similar to affordability, a lack of devices is a barrier to participating in online activity or accessing the internet, the State also used $30 million in ARPA funding to provide approximately 145,000 devices to low-income families in fiscal year 2023, distributed through local governments through DHCD’s Connected Devices Program.”

Click here to continue checking on the status of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Shanaysha M. Sauls, Ph.D., President & CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation added:

“Tens of thousands of Baltimore families use the ACP to access modern broadband internet and all the economic, educational, and health benefits that come with it. Ending the program will place these same families in the terrible position of choosing between investing in their future through access to 21st century infrastructure and keeping food on the table and shelter overhead. To ensure Baltimore is a place where all have the opportunity to live up to their potential and thrive, Congress should replenish funding for this vital lifeline.”

And Cody Dorsey, executive director for the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition shared a letter to the editor alongside Congressman Kweisi Mfume calling for the extension of the Affordable Connectivity Program.