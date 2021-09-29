Watch
BGE customers reporting thousands of dollars in erroneous pending payments

Mallory Sofastaii
Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 12:08:52-04

BALTIMORE — BGE customers are sharing photos on social media of erroneous pending payments posting to their accounts for thousands of dollars.

On Twitter, a customer posted a screenshot of a payment pending for $3,664.01. Another user tweeted a screenshot of a pending payment of $4,808.14.

And a BGE customer shared a photo with WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii showing a pending payment of $3,504.30.

BGE tweeted back to the customer: "We are aware of issues causing erroneous pending payments or balances listed on http://BGE.com & BGE mobile app. We're actively working with our IT department to have this resolved as soon as possible. To further disgust [sic] your billing please contact via DM."

A message on BGE's billing page states it's currently unavailable due to scheduled maintenance.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to BGE for more information on this issue. This story will be updated with their response.

