BGE customers reporting thousands of dollars in erroneous pending payments

BALTIMORE — BGE customers are sharing photos on social media of erroneous pending payments posting to their accounts for thousands of dollars.

On Twitter, a customer posted a screenshot of a payment pending for $3,664.01. Another user tweeted a screenshot of a pending payment of $4,808.14.

And a BGE customer shared a photo with WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii showing a pending payment of $3,504.30.

BGE tweeted back to the customer: "We are aware of issues causing erroneous pending payments or balances listed on http://BGE.com & BGE mobile app. We're actively working with our IT department to have this resolved as soon as possible. To further disgust [sic] your billing please contact via DM."



Hey @MyBGE thanks for the $3,664.01 payment on my bill! pic.twitter.com/9YAFOLMVBD — Will C (@wheelsee) September 29, 2021

A message on BGE's billing page states it's currently unavailable due to scheduled maintenance.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to BGE for more information on this issue. This story will be updated with their response.