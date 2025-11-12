Massive warehouse fire in Canton contained, under investigation

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters responded to a 4-alarm fire in Canton, Wednesday morning.

The blaze happened in the 2300 block of S. Newkirk Street at the Gold Bond building.

Officials say fire boats were on the scene pumping water from the Inner Harbor to help control the blaze. The fire has been contained but not controlled, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.

Traffic disruptions are also expected in the area.

A mechanical issue with a conveyor belt is believed to be the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

This is the third major fire in the Baltimore area since Friday.

On Friday, a large warehouse fire in Remington displaced 23 people. Officials say two businesses in the warehouse — a woodworking company and a toy distributor — were impacted by the fire.

Two days later, a historic building known as the "castle" went up in flames in Hampden.

The fire was contained to the top floor.

This story will continue to be updated.