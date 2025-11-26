UC San Diego defeats Towson 87-73 in tournament championship

TOWSON, Md. — UC San Diego captured the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational title with an 87-73 victory over Towson on Wednesday afternoon in a wire-to-wire performance.

The Tritons dominated from beyond the arc, shooting 16-for-25 from three-point range, while Towson struggled with their perimeter shooting throughout the tournament, going 9-for-29 from deep in the championship game.

Tyler Tejada led Towson's scoring effort with 27 points, while Dylan Williamson added 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting from three-point range.

"We normally pride ourselves on our defense. We're top 10 in the country and guarding the three-point shot, and we just couldn't get him to miss, but they do that to a lot of teams," Towson coach said. "On a quick turnaround, like I said, our effort was good. We scored enough points. We did a good job on the glass. We just could never stop them."

The Tigers have struggled with three-point shooting all season, connecting on just 28% of their attempts from beyond the arc. However, they have relied on solid defense to remain competitive.

Despite the shooting struggles, the coach remains confident in his team's ability to improve their perimeter shooting.

"I think we will make shots. I believe in our guys and I see how much work they put in," he said. "That's why I think if our ball movement can get a little more consistent, we can help some other guys become the type of shooters we think they can become."

Towson, now 5-3 on the early season, will take a break before returning to action against Cornell on December 3 at home.

