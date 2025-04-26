BALTIMORE — Two more Terps are headed to the NFL.

University of Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II was chosen by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2025 draft.

In 47 career games, the linebacker totaled 218 tackles (128 solo), 11 for loss, seven pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.

His teammate, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, was chosen by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Phillips becomes the first Terps defensive lineman drafted since Byron Cowart in 2019.

Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

He’s racked up 57 total tackles (31 solo), 2.5 of which have gone for a loss.

This comes after another one of their teammates, Tai Felton, was selected in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings.

Maryland has now had three or more players drafted in two of the last three NFL Drafts, with 10 total draftees in those three years.