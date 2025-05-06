Towson Tigers clinch NCAA tournament berth, set to face Princeton

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Tigers men's lacrosse team has secured an NCAA tournament berth after defeating Drexel 13-10 last Saturday. The Tigers will travel to Princeton to face the third-ranked team this Saturday.

"Excited to play a good team like Princeton, obviously they're 3rd in the country right now and they're gonna be ready to go come this Saturday," said Joe Meidling, Short Stick Defensive Midfielder.

The Tigers are preparing for a challenging matchup against a formidable opponent.

"They're a very high-powered team in all facets. They do a great job on the offensive end just sharing the ball and making you have to worry about everybody," said Shawn Nadelen, Tigers head coach.

Players are looking forward to the new challenge of facing an Ivy League team.

"They're good. They've got a really explosive offense. Ivy League is a tough league, but it'll be cool to, I've never played an Ivy League opponent," said Chop Gallagher, midfielder/attacker. "And it'll be pretty fun to play someone new, especially up at their place."

The Towson Tigers are riding high on confidence with a 10-game winning streak and fresh off their second CAA championship. Early in the season, Towson faced a challenging non-conference schedule, playing against powerhouses like Johns Hopkins and Syracuse. The team believes this difficult early schedule prepared them for their perfect 7-0 conference record and has set them up for a potential deep run in the NCAA championship.

"I have so much confidence in this group. We've been in the tournament last year. We know what it takes to get the job done. We have a lot of experience and I really feel great. I have a lot of confidence in these guys and I think we're all just so excited to see what happens on Saturday," said Meidling.

The team's recent performance has reinforced their belief in each other.

"This past weekend has showed how much more confidence they can have in each other and then what we have as a program by being able to come together that much more and face the adversity, overtime game in the semifinals, finding a way to win there, getting close in the 3rd quarter against Drexel, being able to find a way there," said Nadelen.

For Meidling, the game at Princeton represents a special homecoming opportunity.

"I'm excited to go back to Jersey. It would be really special for me, definitely a lot of people coming to that game that haven't really seen me play before, so it's definitely gonna be pretty special," said Meidling.

Saturday's face-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM at Princeton.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

