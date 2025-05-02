Towson men's lacrosse advances to CAA championship after an overtime thriller

TOWSON, Md. — The quest to repeat as CAA champions is still alive after the Towson men's lacrosse team escaped an overtime thriller against Hofstra Thursday evening.

It was a back and forth game throughout.

The Tigers started the fourth period down 9-8. It wasn't until Bode Maurer scored early in the period knotting the game up at 9.

Later in the period, to take the lead, the Tigers leaned on CAA Offensive Player of the Year Mike Weisshaar to break the tie with a key goal in the fourth period. He had five goals on the evening.

Hofstra's Drew Bogardus would score a season-saving goal late in the fourth, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Towson shot four goal attempts, but none bigger than Maurer's game-winning goal in OT, sending the Tigers to the title game this Saturday, where they will play Fairfield at Johnny Unitas Stadium at 7:00 pm.

After the game Maurer spoke about the game winning shot and his team's success in overtime periods.

"That's a routine shot that, you know, I take every single day. It's just something that should fall and it just fell that time. We've had a lot of overtime games and we've been resilient all year. I think that just caps it off, right? We've been a really resilient team and to have another overtime win to send us to the CAA championship, I mean that just embodies our team," says Maurer.

