Towson basketball rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Drexel 59-58

Towson University's men's basketball team was looking to win its third consecutive CAA conference game as it hosted the Drexel Dragons on Martin Luther King Day.

The game didn't start out the way the Tigers would have liked. Drexel dominated the first half, going on a 17-0 run and seeing their lead balloon to as much as 17 points. The Tigers couldn't buy a bucket in the first half, shooting 5 of 17, only 18% from the floor.

But the final 20 minutes were a different story. The ball finally started to go through the net in the second half. They were led by their two leading scorers. Tyler Tejada scored 10 of his game-high 14 points in the final 20 minutes, and Dylan Williamson scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

After scratching and clawing their way back into the game, with under one minute to go, the Tigers were down 4. They needed a bucket off a Williamson miss, and it was Jaquan Womack with an and-1 stick back.

The crowd in CQ Arena was absolutely loving it.

After the made free throw, the Tigers found themselves down 58-57 with only 39 seconds left.

The Dragons were looking for the kill shot to end the game, and it was Shane Blakeney looking to ice the game, but he couldn't connect.

Off the miss, it was a loose-ball foul sending Jack Doombia Jr. to the line. He knocked down both free throws, giving the Tigers the lead and the big-time win as they walked away victorious, 59-58.

"I'm really happy that we won. We were fortunate to win. Drexel is very well coached. They certainly outcoached us today. I give our guys a lot of credit for hanging in there. I want to thank the crowd for one o'clock on a holiday. That energy down the stretch was absolutely the difference in the game. It certainly wasn't the coaching, I can tell you that," head coach Pat Skerry said.

Head coach Pat Skerry also said that this conference is probably the best that it's ever been, and there's no such thing as an easy game in the CAA. Speaking of the conference, the Tigers' next game is going to be on the road at Elon. Tipoff is this Thursday at 7 p.m.

