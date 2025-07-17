Top-ranked linebacker Nick Abrams II commits to University of Georgia

OWINGS MILLS, Md — One of Maryland's top-ranked linebackers has made his college decision official. Nick Abrams II announced Wednesday he'll be playing football at the University of Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs over other prestigious programs.

"For the next 3 or 4 years, I'll be playing under the lights at Sanford Stadium and coming to the University of Georgia. It doesn't feel real. I feel like I'm just going through the motions right now, but you know, I'm just blessed at the end of the day," Abrams II said.

The announcement came on Abrams II's birthday, making the occasion even more special. The McDonough School standout fielded offers from college football powerhouses including Alabama, Michigan, and Oregon before selecting Georgia.

Abrams II cited Georgia's track record of developing NFL talent as a key factor in his decision.

"They put numerous players in the first round and in the NFL draft and in the NFL period," he said.

The linebacker has already been connecting with Georgia alumni in the pros, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.

"I've been more talking to Roquan Smith, so you know, just talking to him. I'm pretty sure he's gonna be really excited when he sees I commit. He might hear my phone. So I'm looking forward to that call and just picking his brain on, you know, Georgia as a whole," Abrams II said.

Wednesday's commitment ceremony was emotional for Abrams II's family, including his brother, mother, and father. His dad reflected on the extensive recruitment process.

"It goes by quick, but there's so much involved in it, you know, going to different schools. We started traveling probably spring of last year, going to different schools in the South and in the North and out the Midwest, going to camps, going to games, and just meeting with different coaches," his father, Nick Abrams, said.

McDonough School head varsity football coach Hakeem Sule emphasized the significance of the signing for their program.

"To see one of your top players showcase himself day in day out but then also get rewarded with the opportunity to be able to pick from some of the best schools in the world, it's very rewarding," Sule said.

Both Abrams II and his father acknowledged the intensity of college football culture in the southeastern United States.

"Saturdays, it is the holy day for a lot of those places. It's bigger than life, so he's excited. He wanted the big lights. I says, 'So son, you got it," his father said.

Abrams II embraces the challenge ahead: "It's kind of the atmosphere I wanted. I wanna go to a place where football is religion so I could prove that I'm the best player in the country."

The linebacker will complete his senior year at McDonough before graduating early in December to begin his college career.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

