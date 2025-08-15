TNA Wrestling brings hometown stars to Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE — Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) is taking over Baltimore this weekend with two nights of high-energy entertainment at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Two of TNA's top stars, Moose and AJ Francis, both from Washington DC, are excited to perform in front of their hometown crowd on Friday and Saturday.

"When you come to a show, to a wrestling show, to our show, expect to get every feeling that you get in individual genres of movies," Moose said. "If you want action, we're gonna give you a lot of action. If you want comedy, we have wrestlers in our roster who look hilarious. We have every genre of emotion in wrestling."

Both performers share a unique background as former professional football players who transitioned to the wrestling ring.

Moose and AJ Francis as they speak going from football to wrestling and performing in front of family

"I think wrestling is physically much easier than playing football because football is guerrilla warfare, at least for linemen," Francis said.

"I think the game of football is harder than the game of wrestling, but the wrestling business as a whole is way harder than football," Moose said.

Moose agreed with that assessment, noting the physical demands of wrestling.

Having the hometown crowd behind them adds special meaning to this weekend's performances.

"My whole family knows how much I love wrestling, and to get an opportunity, anytime I can perform for them. It's a real full circle moment for me," said Francis.

Moose is particularly excited about one special audience member.

"My mom is actually gonna see me wrestle for the first time, so I'm like that it hasn't hit me yet because it usually doesn't hit me to the day of," he said.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Tickets can be purchased here.

