Robinson brothers aim to put Baltimore boxing on the national map

COLUMBIA, Md — Two professional boxers from East Baltimore are fighting to bring national attention to Baltimore's boxing scene. Ibrahim and Muhammad Robinson, known collectively as "Dem Robinson Boyz," are making names for themselves in the boxing world.

The brothers train at Elite Boxing and Fitness in Columbia, where they're developing their distinct fighting styles while supporting each other's professional careers.

"If I can do boxing, I can do anything," Ibrahim said.

"I'm blessed, you know, and I'm destined for greatness. Boxing is not an easy sport," Muhammad said.

The brothers bring different approaches to the ring. Ibrahim, 23, is the more conservative boxer who turned professional in 2021.

"My training stepped up, my sparring stepped up, discipline stepped up, everything stepped up. So coming out of high school and turning pro is like a step up in life," Ibrahim said.

Muhammad, 21, is known as the aggressor. He turned professional at just 18 years old while still in high school.

"It was a lot of hard work and discipline, like, you know, I had to focus on still my school, graduating from school, and my pro career," Muhammad said.

The Robinson brothers have fought across the country in Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, but they haven't yet had the opportunity to fight in front of their hometown fans in Baltimore.

"We will be more than happy to be able to make our homecoming here in Baltimore. Soon it's gonna happen though. It's gonna happen very soon," Shawn, their father and trainer, said.

Ibrahim has an upcoming fight in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on September 5.

"Every fight is important, but this fight right here I'm looking to step up, do better than my last fight because I wasn't really satisfied with my last one, so this fight right here I got something to prove, honestly," Ibrahim said.

Muhammad's next fight is pending but could be in November and possibly in Maryland.

The brothers say the best part of their journey is doing it as a family, with their two younger brothers watching and learning under their father Shawn's guidance.

"That's why I feel like we still win in sports because, you know, we motivate each other, so it's like a definitely a family thing. I feel like we all had in our blood," Ibrahim said.

"If I didn't have my brothers in this boxing with me, I don't know where I would be right now, and especially because of my mom and my father, it motivate me to keep going," Muhammad said.

