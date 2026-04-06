Professional boxing returns to Baltimore for the first time since 2019 with a stacked card of local fighters

BALTIMORE — Major professional boxing is returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2019.

"A Night of Championship Pro Boxing in Baltimore" is scheduled for April 25 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. The event features a stacked card of local talent, including Muhammed Robinson, who will compete in front of his friends and family for the first time.

"My first time that this is where all my family is at, my supporters. And I'm excited, I get to put on a show in Baltimore," Robinson said.

Robinson speaks on competing in front of his friends and family in Baltimore Professional boxing returns to Baltimore for the first time since 2019

Also known as "the real deal," Robinson holds a 9-1 record and is chasing his 10th victory.

"People are gonna be looking at me as I'm a pro who takes it serious, I got 10 wins. I'm in the double digits when it comes to wins now. And it's also gonna up my competition," Robinson said.

Robinson currently weighs 158 pounds and has less than a month to shed 11 pounds before the fight.

"I feel it's mostly about discipline, and that's what a lot of people really got locked in with, being real disciplined or watching what you eat. And eating at a certain time of the day and then when it comes to training. A lot of fighters, a lot of pro fighters, everybody know out there, they do a lot of running. I do a lot of running,"Robinson said.

The event was made possible by Tony Jetter with Jetter Promotions and Kevin Seawright with the Baltimore Development Corporation. Both organizers are excited to bring a major boxing event back to the city.

"The city is gonna do their part to help us push this event and really make this not a one and done thing, a long-term relationship because that's what the city needs,"Jetter said.

"We view this as economic development for the city, bringing these huge combat events to the city is something major for restaurants, for businesses, for parking. It can also support even made in Baltimore," Seawright said.

If you want to purchase tickets, visit the website here.

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