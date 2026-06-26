New 'Homers for Homerooms' initiative brings money to local school

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles are partnering with Truist Financial Corporation for a philanthropic initiative aimed at helping local students.

Through "Homers for Homerooms," Truist will donate $212.01 for every home run the Orioles hit at Camden Yards this season to the Harlem Park Elementary Middle School.

The very precise amount is a reference to the zip code of the ballpark, 21201.

Todd Olszewski/Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - June 12: Game between the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, June 12, 2026. (Todd Olszewski/Baltimore Orioles)

"There is nothing like celebrating an Orioles home run, and this added element to each moment will make those celebrations even greater," said Don Rovak, the Chief Revenue Officer for the Orioles.

Harlem Park Elementary Middle School is the baseball club's Adopt-A-School, which began in April 2024.

"Through 'Homers for Homerooms,' every Orioles home run becomes a meaningful investment in Baltimore's future," added T.J. Hughes, the Truist Regional President for Greater Washington and Maryland.