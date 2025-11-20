New Baltimore pro women’s basketball team tips off in 2027

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore will welcome a new professional women's basketball team in 2027 as part of the expanding Upshot League, officials announced Thursday morning.

"We are thrilled, truly, that it is Baltimore," said Donna Orender, commissioner of the Upshot League and former WNBA president.

While Baltimore's team won't begin play until 2027, the Upshot League launches in May 2026 with teams in Charlotte, Greensboro, Jacksonville, and Savannah.

The team is set to play at Chesapeake Employers Arena on the University of Maryland, Baltimore County campus in Catonsville.

"Baltimore is a mission-driven city, as is the Upshot league. We are grounded in purpose, opportunity, especially for girls, but for everyone. Because we truly believe when you lift up one, you lift up all," Orender said.

Greg Rush, a Baltimore native and former CFO for both Sagamore Ventures and the Washington Commanders, will be the team's governor.

"For me," Rush said at a Thursday news conference, "Baltimore, and this ecosystem, is perfectly set up for this team, this league, this community. We have everything. Baltimore is a special city, as you've seen, as you've heard, and is near and dear to my family and my friends' hearts."

The Upshot League, Orender explained, addresses the growing demand for women's basketball opportunities as the sport experiences rapid growth. Even as the WNBA expands, many talented athletes still don't land roster spots.

"We know this is a city that will come out and support, a city that loves the game," Orender added.

The team is currently holding a naming contest, inviting fans to suggest names for the new Baltimore franchise. Suggestions can be submitted through the designated submission platform.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.