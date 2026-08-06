BEL AIR, Md. — Immanuel Quickley is back where it all started.

The Toronto Raptors guard returned this week to The John Carroll School, his alma mater, to host a basketball camp for about 70 young players between the ages of 6 and 17.

"A historic place for me," Quickley said. "Somewhere where the foundation was laid for not only being a basketball player but also a person."

NBA guard Immanuel Quickley holds basketball camp at John Carroll NBA guard Immanuel Quickley holds basketball camp at John Carroll

The camp gives campers a chance to not just play basketball, but to learn from one of the area's most accomplished athletes. Quickley spends most of the year in Canada playing for the Raptors, but says being home in Maryland is his favorite time of year.

"Honestly, this is one of my favorite parts of the year," Quickley said. "I enjoy taking time out just to teach them the game, letting them ask me any questions even some of them that are probably crazy but just letting them you know being in arm's reach. I remember being a kid and having dreams and aspirations of being an NBA player. I know that's very important to children so I try to always take that into account."

Quickley graduated from John Carroll in 2018, and the school has maintained a strong relationship with him since. This is the second year the camp has been held at the school. Earlier this year, he became the youngest inductee ever to the school's athletic hall of fame.

To John Carroll, Quickley is a perfect representative for the school.

"Whether it's on the basketball court, whether it's in the community or whether it's speaking to the media, the character that he's developed and the character that he shows in everything he does really embodies what it means to be a John Carroll patriot," Amy Novak, John Carroll's Chief Advancement Officer, said.

Beyond sharing what life in the NBA is like, Quickley has been teaching campers what it took to get there — and the responsibility that comes with it.

"I represent a lot of people other than just myself so I try to keep that in mind when I'm working out," Quickley said. "I had a lot of the campers watching me work out this morning just to show them what it takes and I just always try to be mindful of that."

When the camp wraps up at the end of the week, Quickley will begin preparing for his seventh NBA season — with his high school and about 70 of his new best friends cheering him on.

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