Morgan State University opts in to pay student athletes for name, image and likeness

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University has opted in to pay its student athletes for their name, image and likeness in a move that officials hope will benefit student athletes both now and in the future.

The landscape of college athletics is rapidly changing. In 2020, the House versus NCAA lawsuit was filed seeking Division One athletes be compensated for their name, image and likeness. In May of 2024, the NCAA settled the lawsuit for $2.75 billion, agreeing to share revenue and distribute funds up to $20 million to D1 athletes who have played since 2016.

"Opting in ultimately gives us flexibility," said Dena Freeman-Patton, vice president and director for Intercollegiate Athletics at Morgan State University.

By agreeing to opt into this settlement, Morgan State University will contribute more than $231,000 to the payout fund while adhering to the new roster and scholarship limits.

"Even though we don't have as much revenue and as much money as some of those other schools, what we do have, we're able to now share with our student athletes," said Freeman-Patton.

Power Five conference schools were automatically included in this settlement. Other D1 schools like Morgan State had until March 1 to opt in either individually or through their athletic conference. Morgan State did so independently.

"It definitely will help us in making sure that we get the best and brightest, because it shows that we're doing something," the official said.

Morgan State volleyball player Mikaela Esparza agrees this is a huge win for student athletes at the university.

"It's hard to balance with school work, ball and also maybe trying to potentially get internships or jobs because we are practically practicing every day, weights treatments, study hall," Esparza said.

The financial support will help with everyday expenses, according to Esparza.

"We can pay for books we can pay for groceries we can pay for essentials and here at Morgan they teach you how to manage your money and what is a good choice of using your NIL money," Esparza said.

Esparza hopes this can improve the volleyball program at Morgan State.

"More people will come and be excited about the program, and just seeing how our success is helping out Morgan, I guess put Morgan on the map," Esparza said.

The settlement must still be approved and a ruling is expected in spring of this year.

A judge recently delayed the $2.8 billion settlement, due to roster limit concerns.

