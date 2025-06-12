MLB and Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation launch Nike RBI initiative to support youth baseball programs

BALTIMORE — Major League Baseball and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation have joined forces to launch the Nike RBI initiative, supporting 30 youth-serving organizations across 14 states.

The program aims to empower the next generation to step up to the plate and enjoy the games of baseball and softball, particularly focusing on underserved kids and communities.



Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation starts initiative to support youth baseball programs

"We're just touching the surface. We have all the [opportunity] in the world to grow this and people that benefit are the kids and that's what it's all about," Cal Ripken said.

Nike RBI, which stands for Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, is MLB's outreach program providing resources and support for baseball and softball programming.

"[It will] give us access to more young people, join our brands and, hopefully we can keep our game alive for the next 100 years," said Tony Reagins, chief baseball development officer for the MLB.

This partnership will help those 30 different youth-serving organizations with equipment, instructional material, training, and access to camps and clinics.

Tamika Bell, the head coach for the Batting Babes in the James Mosher organization, believes this is exactly what Baltimore needs.

"I love it. Every time we come out the girls get to take back something new and different, any type of skill set things that they've learned with the Cal Ripken Foundation and the drills that they run when we come out," Bell said.

To make it even better, the kids get the chance to learn from one of baseball's best, Cal Ripken.

"It makes the kids feel like I can do this. He lets them know that he's here to support them and things like that and he shows face on a regular basis so the girls and boys are excited to see him every time he shows up so it's a wonderful thing and a wonderful feeling," Bell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

