Mexico vs Colombia kicks off fall MexTour at M&T Bank Stadium September 26

BALTIMORE — Ready for some more soccer?

Following the World Cup, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol and Soccer United Marketing announced three fall matches against top South American opponents as part of the annual MexTour.

The tour opens on September 26, with a stop at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Mexico, 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, will face Colombia.

The match will mark the head coaching debut of Mexican legend Rafael Márquez and it marks the first-ever MexTour stop in Baltimore during the tour's 23-year history.

Mexico will be returning to the United States for the first time since the World Cup and it will give fans a chance to reconnect with their roster.

After Baltimore, the tour will head to New Jersey then Los Angeles.

Tickets to all three matches go on sale on August 5 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click here.