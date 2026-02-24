McDaniel College men's basketball heads to playoffs for first time in a decade

WESTMINSTER, Md — McDaniel College men's basketball is heading to the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The Green Terror clinched a spot in the Centennial Conference Tournament after defeating Muhlenberg 52-49 on Saturday, finishing their regular season with a record of 16-9, the most wins the program has had since the 2013-2014 season.

It is also the first time the team has clinched a spot in the Centennial Conference Tournament since the 2015-2016 season.

Senior David Kearney, the team's leading scorer, reflected on the emotional win.

"I was jumping up and down. I mean, I was going crazy. It was so nice, like, because it was such a close game and then once the buzzer sounded, like it all kind of just fell through and we were like, wow, that's that's history," Kearney said.

Head coach Kevin Curley, the program's all-time leader in wins, credited the team's chemistry and commitment.

"Our guys really gelled. They bought in, they play together, and to see their hard work pay off and the joy and the excitement, you know, and they get a chance to play more basketball," Curley said.

Curly also spoke to the identity of his program.

"We got a tough group of guys. We're tough, gritty. We're going to defend, we're going to play together. We're going to move the ball. We're going to share the ball, and we're all about McDaniel. So that's the big thing. If you come here, we're all about McDaniel representing our school, and it doesn't matter whether it's, you know, this year or over the years, we're always going to compete," Curley said.

For Kearney, the journey through his final season has been one of perseverance.

"Leaning on each other, who's going to want to make a play? So if we want to make plays, offensive end, defensive end, go out there with confidence and then go out there and play our game, I think we'll be all right. The way we've battled, persevered, and we've won 5 out of our last 6. So I think it's been a great year. So we're looking forward to more basketball in March," Kearney said.

The Green Terror's first-round matchup is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ursinus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.