Maryland’s Muay Thai Boom Reaches New Milestone With WBC Tournament

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — What was once a niche combat sport in Maryland is now drawing competitors from across the continent.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai Festival is coming to Westminster on Oct. 17-18, bringing fighters from across North America to Maryland for one of the sport's largest tournaments of the year. For members of Severna Park's Kogen Dojo, the event represents another significant step forward in the growth of Muay Thai in the state.

The dojo, which opened in 2017, has witnessed that growth firsthand.

"I literally remember on a Friday night waiting for students to come in to take a Muay Thai class and at the time, it wasn't as popular," said Tommie Parker, Kogen Dojo's assistant head Muay Thai coach. "I mean it was definitely known, but not super well known especially in Maryland."

One challenge was the lack of sanctioned opportunities for fighters in Maryland.

"We didn't have the opportunity to have sanctioned fights in Muay Thai in Maryland," Parker said. "So you had a bunch of people doing boxing, a bunch of people doing MMA. When we started to make a push to really help to get Muay Thai legal to participate in Maryland, it started to really grow and the fight team grew because there was more opportunities."

Since hosting Maryland's first sanctioned Muay Thai fight in 2024, Kogen Dojo's fight team has grown to more than 30 members. Several fighters from the gym are expected to compete in the upcoming WBC tournament.

Among them is Chelsea Tucker, who has previously participated in other combat sports but found a stronger connection to Muay Thai.

"When it comes to Muay Thai, there's such a respect that goes along with it considering the history of Muay Thai in Thailand," Tucker said. "A lot of the fanbase actually competes or trains in Muay Thai. With MMA, I feel like there's a lot of casual fans that don't know what they're talking about."

The tournament will also have special significance for Joseph Grobani, a professional Muay Thai fighter who recently returned home after spending the past two years competing in Thailand. Grobani will be coaching members of Kogen Dojo's fight team during the event.

After growing up in Annapolis and building his career overseas, he said the opportunity for local athletes to represent both their gym and their state on a major stage is meaningful.

"It's a special thing for me to travel all the way around the world and come back home and realize that there are members here who are going to have the opportunity to represent Kogen Dojo and Maryland for this WBC tournament," Grobani said.

For Maryland's Muay Thai community, the festival is another sign of how far the sport has come and how much momentum it continues to gain.

You can find more information about the tournament on their website and more information about Kogen Dojo on their Instagram.