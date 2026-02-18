Johns Hopkins women's basketball eyes historic undefeated season with conference title in sight

BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins Blue Jays women's basketball team is making history this season, standing as one of only four unbeaten teams in Division 3 women's college basketball nationwide.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the nation with a perfect 22-0 record, the Blue Jays have extended their regular-season winning streak to 34 consecutive games dating back to last year.

With only two regular-season games remaining, this team is positioned to become the most successful in program history. The Blue Jays are dominating on both ends of the court, averaging a conference-best 72.8 points per game while defeating opponents by an average margin of 25.5 points.

"You respect your opponents. Every team that we play, we scout, we do what we have to do, and we try to, you know, you take it one possession at a time. So with that, you know, sometimes you look up, and then you end up winning by 25 or 30, but it's just that cumulative effort that we have," head coach Rodney Rogan said.

If the Blue Jays secure an undefeated season, they will be the first team in program history to accomplish this feat. Additionally, this senior group will become the winningest class in program history.

Senior guard Kendall Dunham credits the team's chemistry and identity for their success in Rogan's third season as head coach.

"I think everyone just comes back, and we knew the goals that we had coming into the season. We all knew each other, and I think we really have an identity that we really settled into this year," Dunham said.

Despite their perfect record, the Blue Jays have unfinished business.

The team hasn't won a conference championship since 2003, despite suffering heartbreaking conference championship losses at home as recently as last year.

Senior guard Macie Feldman believes this could be their year to break through.

"I think all the hard work we put in together these last four years, it would just really pay off. Just proving to ourselves that we are meant to be the conference champions, and I think this year is definitely the year we can do that," Feldman said.

Dunham emphasized the team's approach heading into the postseason.

"I think it would be incredible. What I keep trying to remind the team, though, is like we're just gonna go out there and do what we've done all season, and you know, we really let the pieces fall where they may. And so just remember who we are and just go out there and do us," Dunham said.

The Blue Jays will host Mary Washington on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Goldfarb Gymnasium as they continue their pursuit of both an undefeated season and their first conference championship in over two decades.

