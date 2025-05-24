Johns Hopkins baseball team one win away from College World Series

BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins men's baseball team extended their winning streak to 25 games with a 7-4 victory over Case Western Reserve University in game one of the NCAA Super Regional.

The Blue Jays jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning before falling behind 4-3 after the Spartans scored four runs in the fourth inning. But the team's resilience once again proved to be the difference.

"Well, certainly attest to our resiliency because our players get, see we're behind and it seems to give us a little extra energy. Everybody starts pulling for one another and we get one or two hits and the momentum grows. I would prefer we didn't fall behind," said Bob Babb, head coach.

Graduate student Kieren Collins pitched a complete game for Johns Hopkins, allowing just 4 runs on 8 hits.

"The cutter and changeup were both working really well and lean on the curveball a little bit too. You also just gotta give a lot of credit. Our defense played amazing, amazing. I mean, we turned more double plays than I remember. It was a lot of fun to watch and be a part of," Collins said.

"He pitched to our gameplan perfectly, didn't give up free bases, kept the ball in the yard, was just outstanding, gave us nine strong innings," said Babb.

After regaining the lead by scoring twice in the 7th inning and once in the 8th, the Blue Jays relied on their defense to secure the win. Right fielder Alex Shane made the play of the afternoon, robbing the Spartans of what would have been a clutch hit.

"I mean off the bat, it was going to be a tough play and just really trust my center fielder telling me where the wall was and at then jumped and you know we've practiced that a lot of times throughout the year," Shane said.

The Blue Jays need just one more win against Case Western Reserve University to advance to the College World Series. Game two of the NCAA Super Regional will be at Babb Field on Saturday at 11 am.

