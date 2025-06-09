Frederick Flying Cows force decisive Game 3 with dominant win over Raleigh Firebirds

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick Flying Cows dominated from the opening tip to force a decisive Game 3 in their playoff series against the Raleigh Firebirds with a 134-113 victory.

After dropping Game 1 by a score of 105-97 on Friday, the Flying Cows came out with renewed energy in front of their home crowd at Woodsboro Bank Arena on the campus of Hood College.

Listen to how the players pulled off the win Frederick Flying Cows survive game 2, series now tied

"I like the way we came out with the intensity, defensive intensity offensively we were aggressive, you know, we ran our stuff, we stayed to ourselves," said head coach Ed Corporal.

The Flying Cows, now in their second year of existence in The Basketball League (TBL), finished the regular season with an impressive 21-3 record and are looking to continue their postseason run.

Baltimore native Ronald Scott made his presence felt with 14 points in the first half, but it was Tavares Sledge who led the way early with 16 electric points, finishing with a team-high 26.

"This is what I love to do, and tonight, man, it was over with if I ain't bring it, you know what I'm saying? And my team looks up to me as a captain, as a leader, and, so if I don't bring it initially first, man, it's hard for them to pick up without it," Sledge said.

The Flying Cows took a commanding 74-50 lead at halftime and never looked back.

"We just know what it was, man, and show up and go home today so our whole team, everybody 1 through 12 showed up with the right energy tonight, man. That's what it was," said Sledge.

The game was more than just a basketball contest—it was a community experience. Fans dressed as cows, money fell from the upper deck, cowbells echoed throughout the arena, and family-friendly events took place during timeouts.

"You're not just playing for yourself, you're playing for Frederick. This team means a lot to Frederick and they show up for us," said Corporal.

The decisive Game 3 will be played Monday at 7 p.m. at Woodsboro Bank Arena.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.