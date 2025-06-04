Frederick Flying Cows aim for championship in just their second season

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick Flying Cows are just one series away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in only their second year of existence. After sweeping their first-round opponent, the team is preparing for the quarterfinals this weekend with championship aspirations.

The Flying Cows finished the regular season with an impressive 21-3 record, establishing themselves as serious contenders in the TBL.

Point guard and Baltimore native Ronald Scott describes the team as "unforgettable."

"We just come to practice guys having fun, like we understand each other, like guys coming in ready to work so we come here we put our hard hats on and then off the court we bonded too, so I actually love it for sure like it's one of the best teams I've been a part of," Scott said.

Head coach Ed Corporal, who has been coaching for 40 years, appreciates the team's unselfishness and resilience when facing challenges.

"I always talk to the guys about, you know, stay on the main road, don't take detours, don't stay off the side roads and sometimes during the course of a long season, especially us being very successful, it's kinda hard sometimes. You try to keep guys from being complacent and then you gotta stay true to yourself," Corporal said.

For Scott, who is 31-years-old and nearing the end of his career, winning a championship in his home state would be especially meaningful.

"That's honestly why I still do this. I'm 31 now, so I'm kinda like coming close towards the end of my career so I wanna definitely get more championships under my belt for sure," Scott said.

A second championship would further cement Coach Corporal's legacy as one of the greatest coaches in TBL history.

"A second championship would add to my legacy. I never thought about when I first started coaching in this league. I'm like the all time winningest coach in this league and like one of the longest tenure coach I've been in the league since it started. Since when we had 18 teams and now it's like 30 something teams, so I've seen it going from like baby steps up until right now," Corporal said.

Game one of the best-of-three series against the Firebirds is Friday in Raleigh. Game two will be in Frederick on Sunday at 5 p.m.

