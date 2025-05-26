Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss game against Mystics at CFG Bank Arena due to injury

BALTIMORE — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Mystics at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore due to an injury.

The team made the announcement Monday, stating Clark will miss at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain.

Wednesday's bout was the first of two games the Mystics will be playing at the arena.

They are set for another game against the Fever on September 7.

The game will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Monumental+.

