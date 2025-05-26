Watch Now
Local SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss game against Mystics at CFG Bank Arena due to injury

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Michael Conroy / AP
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Mystics at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore due to an injury.

The team made the announcement Monday, stating Clark will miss at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain.

Wednesday's bout was the first of two games the Mystics will be playing at the arena.

RELATED: Two WNBA games coming to Baltimore, both include Caitlin Clark

They are set for another game against the Fever on September 7.

The game will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Monumental+.

Ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are