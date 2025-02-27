Two WNBA games coming to Baltimore, both include Caitlin Clark

BALTIMORE — The Washington Mystics announced two of their home games will be relocated to Baltimore for the 2025 WNBA season.

Their May 28 game against the Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. and September 7 game, also against the Fever at 3:00 p.m., will be held at CFG Bank Arena.

The games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Monumental+.

"Fans of the Mystics live across the DMV and beyond, and we're excited to bring the incredible experience of the WNBA closer to home for fans living near Baltimore and Northern Virginia,” said Mystics Chief Business Officer Alycen McAuley.

Washington's agreement with the District and Events DC allows for the team to relocate outside of CareFirst Arena. The building is undergoing a transformation with the bulk of work being completed during the summer.

For fans interested in purchasing partial plans, click here for more details.