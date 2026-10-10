Dunbar edges City College in defensive showdown; Archbishop Spalding hands McDonogh first loss of season

Two of the area's biggest high school football matchups delivered dramatically different styles Friday night, but both carried major implications as teams continued their pushes through the season.

At Under Armour Stadium in Baltimore, unbeaten Dunbar survived a defensive battle against City College, holding on for an 8-6 victory.

The Poets, who entered the game at 5-0, controlled the ball on their opening drive and chewed up much of the first quarter before Donteze Branch scored on a run from inside the 5-yard line. Dunbar converted the ensuing two-point attempt to take an 8-0 lead.

City College responded quickly on its first offensive possession. Facing a third-and-long situation, quarterback Carter Taylor connected with Andre Holland, who raced into the end zone for a touchdown. The Knights were unable to convert their two-point try, leaving Dunbar ahead 8-6.

Neither offense found much success after the early scores. Dunbar fumbled on its next drive, City College intercepted a pass on the final play of the first half, and both teams traded punts and defensive stops throughout the night.

The Knights had a chance to seize the lead late in the fourth quarter but came up empty. Earlier, City College's defense kept the game within reach when Jaidyn Berry broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone intended for Khamari Tucker.

On the final play of the game, Taylor's pass into the end zone was intercepted by Kylin Holmes, preserving the victory for the Poets.

After both teams scored on their opening drives, neither team scored again as Dunbar remained undefeated with the 8-6 win.

Spalding tops McDonogh

In Severn, Archbishop Spalding entered its Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) conference matchup with a 4-2 overall record and a 3-0 mark in conference play. McDonogh arrived unbeaten at 6-0.

After both teams punted on their opening possessions, Spalding struck first late in the first quarter when Gabe Denius scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead.

McDonogh answered early in the second quarter behind a highlight-reel play from Basil Oshegbo. The Eagles running back broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7-7.

Spalding responded immediately. Facing a fourth-and-short situation on their next drive, the Cavaliers turned again to Denius, who fought through multiple defenders before reaching the end zone for his second touchdown of the night. The score gave Archbishop Spalding a 14-7 halftime advantage.

McDonogh threatened to tie the game on its opening drive of the second half but came away empty. On fourth-and-goal, quarterback Jackson Herbert's pass was intercepted in the end zone by Torre Massenburg.

Later in the third quarter, Herbert was intercepted again, this time by Chase Smith, helping Spalding maintain its seven-point lead entering the fourth.

The Cavaliers put the game away early in the final period when Ahmad Prettyman capped another long drive with a short touchdown run. Although Spalding missed the extra point, the Cavaliers controlled the remainder of the game and secured a 20-7 victory.

The win handed McDonogh its first loss of the season and improved Archbishop Spalding to 4-0 in conference play.

Spalding head coach RB Green praised his team's performance after the game.

"I think we're headed in the right direction. I thought this was our best game. One, this is a really tough opponent, but I thought we put together a really good game," Green said. "We were efficient and clean for the most part. Now, too many three-and-outs, but at least they were efficient. We didn't put the ball in harm's way, we didn't put the ball on the ground. Even though the score did not reflect it, I felt better about this game tonight than I did those just because of the efficiency of the team. We looked like a good football squad today."