Coppin State's Takenya Stafford chases MEAC title while making program history

BALTIMORE — Takenya Stafford has her sights set on making history at Coppin State University, both individually and as a team leader pursuing another MEAC championship.

The redshirt senior, known as "TK," arrived at Coppin State in 2023 and immediately made an impact by helping the Eagles capture the MEAC championship in her first year. After falling in the semifinals last season, Stafford is determined to reclaim that title.

"Everybody wants to win," Stafford said.

The Los Angeles native is off to a strong start this season, leading Coppin State to a perfect 7-0 record in conference play while chasing both championships and personal milestones.

Stafford recently eclipsed the 1,000 kill mark in her collegiate career, ranking fifth in CSU history in kills and ninth in digs.

A kill in volleyball is an offensive attack results directly in a point for the attacking team.

She's also leading the conference with 12 or 13 double doubles, establishing herself as the top player in the MEAC.

"I didn't think I would have all these," Stafford said of her accomplishments.

"Some people might call me the double double queen," she added.

Athletics runs in the Stafford family. Her younger sister Tori plays volleyball at Texas, and the siblings have faced off before when Tori was at Pittsburgh during an NCAA Tournament matchup.

If Stafford wants another chance to compete against her sister on college volleyball's biggest stage, Coppin State will need to maintain its winning streak through the MEAC tournament and secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

"We have to amp it up even more," Stafford said.

The Eagles' perfect conference record puts them in prime position to make another championship run, with Stafford leading the charge as one of the most dominant players in program history.

