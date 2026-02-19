BALTIMORE — The Coppin State women's basketball team is heating up at the perfect time, riding a five-game winning streak as the season progresses. Head coach Darrell Moseley credits the team's collective growth and rising confidence, but two key veterans have been instrumental in this success: point guard Paris McBride and three-time MEAC Player of the Week Khila Morris.

"I have a group full of veterans, you know, some seniors that were at other schools that, you know, didn't play as much, coming off of injuries, kind of was losing confidence," Moseley said.

The coach was referring specifically to his senior point guard Paris McBride, whose journey to Coppin State represents a full-circle moment. Moseley originally recruited McBride during her high school days when he coached at Lincoln University.

Coppin State women's basketball team finds momentum with veteran leadership Coppin State women's basketball team finds momentum with veteran leadership

"Yeah, she told me no coming out of high school, a full circle moment. She went to North Carolina Central, didn't have a great career there, went to Morehead State, got injured, but still after coming off the injury, didn't have a great career there as well, so she was one of the ones that kind of gave up on just basketball" Moseley said.

McBride's college career was marked by challenges and setbacks that tested her love for the game.

After her playing career seemed over, McBride found herself coaching at a junior college. However, when she learned that Moseley had taken the job at Coppin State, she decided to exercise her final year of eligibility.

"Through my time coaching my kids, working them out, it just relive my passion and fuel to play again," McBride said.

The point guard's journey from being overlooked to rediscovering her passion has become a source of motivation for her final collegiate season.

"Really trust your process. My process was trusting God and letting Him be the leader of my path," McBride said.

The veteran leadership extends beyond McBride to three-time MEAC Player of the Week Khila Morris, who has embraced every challenge this season has presented.

"I want to be the best. I want to get better, and I've played against some of the biggest players in the world, so I like challenge and I stepped up for it," Morris said.

As one of the conference's standout performers, Morris is positioning herself as a strong contender for MEAC Player of the Year honors. Her path to this level of success began at the junior college level, making her achievements even more meaningful.

"I came from a juco and I've been a transfer, so for that it's just big. It shows that anything is possible and you can do anything you put your mind to. Just gotta work for it," Morris said.

Moseley recognizes Morris's potential extends beyond college basketball and is actively supporting her professional aspirations.

"She wants to play after college, and I'm pushing for her to try to get that MEAC Player of the Year," Moseley said.

The Eagles will look to extend their winning streak when they face Maryland Eastern Shore during their homecoming game Saturday at 2 p.m. at PEC Arena.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

