BALTIMORE — The CIAA basketball tournament has become a significant economic driver for Baltimore, generating $27 million for the city last year alone and over $100 million since arriving six years ago, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

"This is about culture. This is about family. This is about legacy and our future. But for us, we are also very happy about the economic impact that it has," Scott said.

CIAA tournament generates $27 million for Baltimore economy CIAA tournament brings millions to Baltimore's economy while celebrating Black culture

The partnership between the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and Baltimore has been organic from the start, according to CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. She credits the city's investment in CFG Bank Arena renovations as part of what makes the relationship successful.

"They put a tremendous amount of money in the renovations of that building and part of it was for CIAA, which has been great. So I think we are winning on all sides by being in a community that values who we are as a conference and an HBCU conference, Black tourism," McWilliams Parker said.

Baltimore's strong Black community and proximity to historically Black colleges and universities makes it an ideal host city for the tournament. The area is home to Bowie State, which was founded in Baltimore, along with Coppin State and Morgan State universities.

"This is what this is about, hosting a big Black family reunion in Black Baltimore at the end of February. What better place to do it. We are so happy to continue to host this great tournament," Scott said.

McWilliams Parker emphasizes that the tournament represents more than basketball – it's about legacy, leadership, community and excellence. Her goal as commissioner is to make it a must-attend event.

"I want to see this building sold out before I leave as a commissioner of the CIAA. And if Baltimore can help me do that, then well done," McWilliams Parker said.

The CIAA men's and women's basketball championship tournament takes place February 24-28 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

