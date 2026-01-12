Browns eye Towson alum, Jaguars OC Grant Udinski for head coach vacancy

Current Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and Towson alumnus Grant Udinski is being considered for the open head coach position with the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports.

Udinski, 30, played defensive lineman for the Tigers during his time in Towson.

He landed the OC role with the Jaguars in February 2025.

Udinski previously served as offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach with the Minnesota Vikings and also spent time with the Carolina Panthers.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence praised Udinski following the team's Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"I've never really met anyone like him. The way he approaches the preparation process, the attention to detail, just the game planning in general. There are no stones left unturned in his approach," Lawrence said.

Lawrence threw for a career-high 29 touchdown passes under head coach Liam Cohen and Udinski's guidance this season.

The Browns are the first team to request an interview with Udinski, who could become a more sought-after candidate in this coaching cycle.