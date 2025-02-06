Towson alumni Grant Udinski lands offensive coordinator role with Jacksonville Jaguars

TOWSON, Md. — A former Towson alum will step into a new role in the National Football League in the 2025 season.

Former Tigers defensive lineman Grant Udinski will join the Jacksonville Jaguars as offensive coordinator.

ENP Photography

The team announced the hire on Wednesday, February 5.

Udinski, 29, spent the last three years as an assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach with the Minnesota Vikings, who finished with a 14-3 record and clinched a playoff berth.

Prior to his time with the Vikings, he spent two years with the Carolina Panthers.

"Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy, and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville," said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in the team’s official press release. "He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization, and we can't wait to have him lead our offense."

Udinski will join a Jaguars squad looking to bounce back following a rough 2024 season, finishing the year 4-13.

But with a returning Trevor Lawrence, a bright young star coming into his second year in Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., and more, he is set to take over a young offensive core with a lot of upside.

Udinski will be one of the youngest offensive coordinators in the NFL.