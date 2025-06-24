OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of golf's most storied events is returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2021. The BMW Championship, the third oldest tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills this August.

Dating back to 1899, the BMW Championship is only surpassed in age by the British Open and US Open. This marks just the second time the prestigious tournament will be played at Caves Valley Golf Club.

The return is especially meaningful for PGA Tour star Denny McCarthy, who hails from nearby Rockville, Maryland.



BMW Championship returns to Baltimore's Caves Valley Golf Club

"It would mean a lot to be here and play in front of family and friends. All my family is still in this area pretty much. All my friends are still in this area, all the ones that I grew up with, so it was something that was kind of circled on my calendar back in '21 and I was a little upset that I didn't make it here. I believe I just missed out," McCarthy said.

McCarthy noted it's been at least five years since he last played this course.

"It's an unbelievable piece of property from the second you drive in. It's stunning and it seems like we're at the high point here, so everything seems like it slopes this way on the property," McCarthy said.

The championship's sole beneficiary is the Evans Scholars Foundation. Since 2007, the BMW Championship has raised more than $60 million for full tuition and housing, sending more than 3,900 caddies to college.

Kevin Flowers, a scholarship recipient who attended Monday's media day, is preparing to head to the University of Maryland this July.

"At the same time, I'm trying to stay humble. I'm trying to make it to Maryland and really put my head down and work. It's a great charitable event. It's a great way to give back and I hope one day that I can give back to caddies like me," Flowers said.

The tournament will feature the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings and will determine the final field of 30 for the season-ending Tour Championship. The BMW Championship is scheduled for August 12 to August 17.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

