Banana Ball returns to Maryland with two new teams

BOWIE, Md. — Banana Ball returns to Maryland in 2026, but not the Savannah Bananas.

Instead, it will be two new teams: the Clowns and the Coconuts.

They'll be playing at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie.

Each club will have a newly created position of "prime-time coach," who manages only in the big games, officials say.

The Clowns have a rich history, as they were the Negro Leagues' version of the Harlem Globetrotters. The team started in 1939 and disbanded in 1989.

The teams will play on July 31 and August 1, 2026.

A few months ago, the Bananas took over Camden Yards for a two-game stay.

The Georgia-based team plays by its own rules; featuring, trick plays, dance moves, and a fast-paced game where fans can catch foul balls to get players out.

For more information about tickets, click here.