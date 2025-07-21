BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Midnight Basketball program has been the most successful yet since it returned in 2023, with 28 teams and around 400 kids participating this year.

WATCH: Baltimore's Midnight Basketball program sees most improved participation in 2025 Baltimore's Midnight Basketball program sees most improved participation in 2025

"Obviously, this part of the mayor's initiative, youth development initiative, to keep the kids off the streets so that way, they give them a place to come, play ball, hang out with their friends, music, food and enjoy themselves," Dale Smith, recreation programmer for Baltimore Rec and Parks, said.

Smith says this Midnight Basketball program is just what the community needed. On Friday and Saturday evenings at the Dome Square Recreation Park on North Eden Street, the Midnight Basketball program gives kids ages 13 through 17 a chance to play ball and stay involved in something positive, with games starting at 4:00 p.m. and ending just after midnight.

The program takes place at one of the city's most iconic basketball venues.

"The Dome is where everybody that's laced up a pair of hooper shoes from the city come through play ball, make their name, make a legend. It's a great place to start to get developed and be on a big stage for free too," Smith said.

Smith says this program is a win-win for the kids.

"They like to be able to hoop under the whistle with the refs on the big stage. It keeps all they all get to come to one place, hang out with their friends, chill out," Smith said.

Parents also appreciate the program.

"They love, they know where their kids at in a safe place, in a environment where they know they're gonna get to meet some people, talk to different people. Get out their own neighborhood, get away from the nonsense and the violence and everything," Smith said.

Smith says the program's success speaks to how great of a basketball culture exists right here in Baltimore.

"[It's] upbeat and live every Friday, Saturday night. It's great for the city, great for the kids. We always have good crowds, good games, and I think just the camaraderie and the way everybody get to mix and mingle and be around each other and build good vibes is good for the city," Smith said.

The program wraps up on the 16th of August on championship day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

