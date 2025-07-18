Baltimore Peninsula hosts Football v. Fútbol 2025 Sports & Wellness Festival

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peninsula will transform into a celebration of fitness, sports and community this Saturday for the Football v. Fútbol 2025 Sports & Wellness Festival.

The one-day event, presented by United Healthcare and PressBox, brings together professional athletes, local families and health experts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 19.

"This one-of-a-kind event brings together professional athletes, local families, and health experts for a day dedicated to wellness and fun," event organizers said.

Several local sports stars will be on site, including Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Champion Qadry Ismail and fellow Raven Evan Oglesby. Detroit Lions' Claude Harriott will also attend, along with Baltimore Blast icons Denison Cabral, Juan Pereira and Melo Jonatas.

The festival features a strong wellness focus with sports clinics, training advice, family health services and outdoor activities designed for all ages.

Visual highlights will include interactive sports demonstrations, kids and families engaging in activities, and fans meeting their sports heroes.

Event organizers noted that pre-event interviews with athletes, organizers and community leaders are available to discuss how the festival promotes wellness and community engagement in Baltimore.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.