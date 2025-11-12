Baltimore Blast gears up for 2025-2026 season with fan-friendly schedule

ROSEDALE, Md. — The Baltimore Blast is preparing for their upcoming 2025-2026 season, which kicks off in less than a month with what team officials promise will be a more fan-friendly schedule.

The team held a meet and greet open house last night in Rosedale, drawing fans, season ticket holders and sponsors who showed up to support the Blast ahead of the new season.

Last season, the team posted a strong 16-7-1 record before falling in the semifinals to the San Diego Shockers. This year, the organization is expecting to field a young and fast team while also addressing scheduling concerns from the previous season.

"We have much better dates this year at SECU Arena. We have 12 games, eight of them are on Saturday nights at 6:00, much better than last year which was a terrible schedule," Ed Hale said.

Hale also spoke about this year's team and what Blast fans can expect.

"So we're gonna have to be very uptempo this year,a very stout defense, but very,very quick young players in the,in the front.-- So we expect to win a lot of -- games," said Hale.

Head coach David Bascome reassured fans winning is the top priority.

"We got 3 things we gotta do.We gotta make playoffs.We gotta get to the final,and we must win," said Bascome.

The Blast will kick off this season December 6 at SECU Arena against Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.