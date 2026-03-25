Baltimore Blast eye strong finish despite injuries, back-to-back losses

BALTIMORE — After going 8-2 in their last 10 games, the Baltimore Blast are looking to finish strong heading into the postseason.

The team is coming off back-to-back losses against the Kansas City Comets and the Milwaukee Wave, with the game against the Wave ending in an overtime thriller.

Despite the recent skid, the strong stretch remains a promising sign as the Blast push toward the playoffs.

The Blast remain atop the standings in first place at 23-13, even while battling numerous injuries to players including Jamie Thomas, Victor Parreiras, Leo Espinoza, Gabriel Betancourt, Mike Deasal, and Jake Schindler.

Baltimore will look to hold the top spot when they host the Tacoma Stars on Saturday, March 28, at SECU Arena in Towson — one of the final games of the Major Arena Soccer League regular season, which wraps up on March 29.

The top six teams in the league will advance to the postseason.

Ticket information for the Blast's upcoming game can be found here.