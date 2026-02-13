Baltimore badminton player aims for 2028 Olympics after training in Taiwan

BALTIMORE — Growing up in Baltimore, 22-year-old Presley Smith began playing badminton at 9 years old. The sport is not as popular in the United States as it is in Europe and Asia, something Smith noticed while playing at Poly High School.

"Baltimore City schools in general, they only have badminton for the girls. I never played in like the school circuit. Baltimore County had a boys' team, had like boys tournaments as well, but I never got into it," Smith said.

"I just trained by myself and with my coach," Smith said.

Like any determined athlete, one roadblock doesn't end the route. After high school, Smith decided he was moving to Taiwan, where his family is from, betting on himself pursuing badminton professionally.

"I was, of course, skeptical at the time. I have no friends in Taiwan, and like all my friends are here, they're all going to like prestigious universities," Smith said.

"It's kind of, it's a weird feeling, and it was very, I was very scared that it wouldn't work out or something bad would happen," Smith said.

Now, he's emerged as one of the top players in the world, playing as a member of Team USA's men's doubles and mixed doubles team. His ultimate goal is to make the 2028 Olympics team and hopefully grow the game right here in his hometown.

"I want badminton to be more widespread in Baltimore because it's still like under the radar a little bit in terms of sports even in the US, but I hope I can bring more badminton to Baltimore," Smith said.

Smith says he needs to break into the top 20 of the world ranks this year and the top 16 next year.

