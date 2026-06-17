Annapolis woman picked fifth overall in 2026 PWHL draft

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lacey Eden, an Annapolis native, was the fifth pick in the first round during the Professional Women's Hockey League draft on Wednesday.

She will join the Las Vegas PWHL team, an expansion team for the upcoming season.

There she'll be coached by another Maryland native, Kim Weiss, who was previously an assistant coach and associate head coach of the Maryland Black Bears.

Eden played forward at the University of Wisconsin and has won four national championships.

"I'm excited to help build this franchise," she said after her pick.

The 24-year-old has also represented the United States in the IIHF Women's World Championship.

The PWHL 2026 Draft is being broadcast on the Scripps Sports Network