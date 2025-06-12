34 women's lacrosse players compete for 22 spots on Team USA

SPARKS, Md. — 34 of the country's top women's lacrosse players are training in Sparks, Maryland, for a chance to represent the United States in international competition, but only 22 will make the final roster.

Training camp is officially underway at the USA Lacrosse headquarters as these athletes compete for spots on the team that will play in the Pan American Women's Lacrosse Championship.

For invitees like Korie Edmonson, a current Maryland Terrapin who hails from Severn, the experience has been both surreal and gratifying.

"Being able to play with the best 34 girls in the country is something that not many get to say. So, being able to have that gratitude when you step on the field is just something that is indescribable, and knowing that when you're going to play, you're going to go as hard as you can, 100%, because everyone else is doing the same," Edmonson said.

Timonium's own Sammy White is coming off a national championship appearance with her Northwestern Wildcats just two and a half weeks ago.

"I was definitely sad. My last college game ended, and kind of had been taking time and like, "Oh wow, like, lacrosse is pretty much over," so being able to play here and be able to represent my country has been a really cool thing and something that I didn't really know I would ever be able to do, so it's been a really cool experience, and I'm really grateful to be here," White said.

The woman in charge of it all, Acacia Walker, is currently serving as the Boston College women's lacrosse head coach. The Annapolis native is living on cloud nine, coming back home to coach and represent her country.

"One of the greatest honors of my life playing for Team USA, building my family, coaching for Boston College, -- and then being the coach here," Walker said.

As players continue to compete, Walker and her coaching staff have the tough task of trimming the roster down to 22.

"Oh my gosh, I mean, after every session we sit down for hours and we talk about it. Our coaching staff is really aligned, and we're all on the same page. We all have the same exact goal for this team, but it is brutal. These girls are amazing. I mean, last night after the scrimmages, I told them I was like, "I just had a moment just sitting back and watching you girls play and how incredible every single one of them are. It's just it's making the decisions really difficult," Walker said.

The official roster is expected to be announced on Monday. Those selected will compete in the Pan American Lacrosse Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2026 World Lacrosse Women's Championship in Japan.

